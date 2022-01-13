Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif to share the screen in Priyanka Chopra-Alia Bhatt’s Jee Le Zaraa?

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif set the internet on fire last month as got married in a private ceremony and went on share pictures from their dream like wedding. Undoubtedly, it was a treat to watch the lovebirds in one frame as they painted the town red with their mushy romance. While it’s been over a month since Vicky and Katrina tied the knot, fans have been yearning to watch the power couple sharing the screen space. And looks like the wish is set to come true soon.

According to media reports, Vicky and Katrina will be seen sharing the screen in Farhan Akhtar’s directorial comeback Jee Le Zaraa. To note, the movie will also star Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt in the lead. As per a report published in Bollywood Hungama, a source stated, “The decision of approaching Vicky Kaushal to feature in the film is pure gold. Now add to that the plan is to cast him opposite Katrina Kaif, which will make Jee Le Zaraa the first film the couple feature in together. This in itself is a marketing dream and makes promoting a film that much more easier”.

Furthermore, the source asserted that Farhan will also be a part of the movie as one of the male leads and the team will also rope in another actor for the movie. “With Farhan Akhtar casting himself and now Vicky also being roped in that leaves just one male lead role vacant. And casting one person is far easier than three, and that to in a film that is based on three female leads,” the source had added. Well, if the reports turn out to be true, Jee Le Zaraa will mark Vicky and Katrina’s first collaboration.

While an official confirmation in this regard is yet to be made, the reports have undoubtedly made the fans excited. Are you excited to see Vicky and Katrina together on the big screen? Let us know in the comment section below.

Also Read: Jee Le Zaraa: Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif team up for Farhan Akhtar's road trip film