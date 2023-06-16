Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif spotted chatting with Alia Bhatt at Mumbai airport lounge; Video goes VIRAL

In the wee hours of Thursday morning, the paparazzi spotted Alia Bhatt arriving at the Mumbai airport wearing a vibrant, multi-coloured crochet heart cardigan with jeans. She was heading to Sao Paulo, Brazil for the Netflix Tudum 2023 event as one of the cast members of her Hollywood debut film Heart Of Stone. Around the same time, the paps also spotted Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif at the Mumbai airport, and they were heading to an undisclosed location. Did you know, Alia Bhatt and Vicky-Katrina ran into each other, and in fact, even spent some time together while waiting for their respective flights? Yep! A video that has surfaced on the Internet shows Alia chilling with her Jee Le Zaraa co-star Katrina, and Vicky at the First Class lounge in Mumbai Airport.

Alia Bhatt spotted chilling with Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif at the airport lounge

A video that has now gone viral on social media platforms first shows a brief glimpse of Alia hugging Vicky Kaushal as she enters the lounge. Then, Alia, Katrina and Vicky are seen sitting around a table, chatting with each other. While Vicky and Katrina are seen in all-black outfits, Alia is seen in the same cardigan, and her hair is tied back in a ponytail. Check out the video below!

For the unversed, Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal have worked together in Meghna Gulzar’s film Raazi. Meanwhile, Alia and Katrina will soom share screen space in Farhan Akhtar’s road trip film Jee Le Zaraa, which also stars Priyanka Chopra Jonas. The movie was announced in August 2021, and since then, there has been great excitement for this film.

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt confirmed that she is headed to Sao Paulo for Tudum 2023. Soon after she was spotted at the Mumbai Airport yesterday, she posted two pictures of herself in the same outfit. The pictures seemed to have been clicked before she left for the airport. “No heart of stone here… just one filled with love… enroute #Tudum #SãoPaulo,” wrote Alia.

