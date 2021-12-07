Vicky Kaushal & Katrina Kaif wedding: Actors’ VVIP guests to stay in luxurious tents: Reports

The big days are finally here, and Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s fans are excited to see the couple embark on their new journey together. Although the duo has remained tight-lipped about their marriage reports, many details of their wedding have already been revealed and now according to the latest reports, we hear that special arrangements have been made for actors’ VVIP guests.

India Today's source confirmed that Vicky and Katrina’s wedding planners have booked 8 to 10 tents for VVIP guests at the resort. If the reports are to be believed, the per night rent of the tents begins from Rs 70,000. The report further stated that only the couple’s wedding planners know the code and the guest names and the hotel staff has only been given the number.

On Monday evening, the lovebirds were spotted arriving at the Jaipur airport. Their vehicles were also noticed entering the wedding venue. The soon-to-be-married couple’s families were also spotted on the airport. While Katrina Kaif was seen donning an orange traditional attire, Vicky Kaushal looked dapped in similar colour printed shirt with beige pants. The couple entered the resort in their respective cars.

To note, Katrina and Vicky are expected to exchange vows in a lavish ceremony on December 9th at Six Senses Resort, in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. The wedding will be preceded by a Sangeet and Mehendi ceremony. For those unaware, before Katrina Kaif headed for the shoot of Tiger 3, her Roka rumours with Vicky Kaushal were all over the internet. However, Katrina’s team had later confirmed that there was no truth to the speculations.