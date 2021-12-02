Vicky Kaushal & Katrina Kaif Wedding: From Alia Bhatt to Karan Johar, check out the guest list

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's wedding news has been going around for several months now. Many reports are coming in with new updates about their marriage. Reportedly, the couple is getting married in Rajasthan at a 14th Century fort in Sawai Madhopur. The heritage hotel is already booked. However, none of the actors' families have confirmed anything about the marriage. It is also reported that they will be flying to Rajasthan this coming week for the wedding festivities.

According to our exclusive, the couple will go in for a court marriage today or tomorrow in Mumbai under the Special Marriage Act, 1954 (for inter-caste marriages, court marriage is conducted under the Special Marriage Act). Further, it is said the invitation cards are already sent out and not many Bollywood celebrities are invited because of the pandemic. But some prominent ones will be attending the wedding. From Alia Bhatt to Kabir Khan, check out the names from the guest list.

Let’s take a look at the rumoured guest list of the biggest wedding of the year:

1. Kabir Khan and his wife Mini Mathur

2. Farah Khan

3. Ali Abbas Zafar and his wife

4. Karan Johar

5. Alia Bhatt

6. Alvira Agnihotri and Arpita Khan Sharma

7. Ali Abbas Zafar

8. Shashank Khaitan

9. Rohit Shetty

10. Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani

11. Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal

It is reported that the couple has also set the rules for their guests. From no photography clause, a no location sharing rule to no reels or videos that can be made at the wedding venue, these are the things apart from the rest on the NDA clause.

