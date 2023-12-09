Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif wedding anniversary: 5 times actress embraced her husband’s Punjabi heritage

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif stand as one of the most cherished couples in the film industry. Their love story, from manifestations on the Koffee with Karan couch to further encounters, followed by discreet dating and culminating in a beautiful wedding ceremony on December 9, 2021, in Rajasthan, has been nothing short of enchanting. Their union not only brought two individuals together but also intertwined their families and diverse traditions.

Vicky, a true-blue Punjabi Munda, found his match in Katrina, who seamlessly embraced Punjabi traditions and customs, effortlessly blending into his family. As the lovebirds celebrate their second wedding anniversary, let's reminisce about five heartwarming moments when Katrina gracefully adapted to Punjabi traditions.

1. Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s Punjabi wedding

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's wedding was a lavish affair held at the opulent Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan. The nuptials consisted of all the traditional rituals, including haldi, mehendi, sangeet, jaimala, and the sacred pheras. Katrina made a stunning bridal entrance beneath the beautiful phoolon ki chadar and adorned the red chooda. Opting for a timeless red wedding lehenga crafted by Sabyasachi Mukherjee, Katrina paid tribute to Vicky's Punjabi heritage through her outfit.

The designer had elaborated on the details of Katrina's attire, stating, “The bride Katrina Kaif @katrinakaif wears a classic Sabyasachi red bridal lehenga in handwoven matka silk with fine tilla work and meticulously embroidered revival zardozi borders in velvet. In homage to the groom’s Punjabi roots, her veil is custom-trimmed with handmade kiran in hand-beaten silver electroplated in gold.”

Advertisement

2. Katrina Kaif’s halwa for Punjabi post-wedding ritual

A few days after their wedding, Katrina participated in the famous Punjabi ritual of 'Chaunka Chardhana,' where a new bride cooks something sweet for the first time in her new household. Sharing a picture of a delectable bowl of suji halwa, she proudly wrote, “Maine banaya” (I made).

In admiration of his wife's culinary skills, Vicky, being the perfect husband, posted a picture of the sweet dish on his Instagram Stories and expressed his appreciation, saying, “Best Halwa Ever!!!”

3. Katrina Kaif spoke only in Punjabi during her wedding with Vicky Kaushal

After their grand wedding, Vicky's cousin shared some insights into his marriage with Katrina. While complimenting the bride and her family, she disclosed that Katrina spoke only in Punjabi throughout the wedding festivities.

4. Katrina Kaif learnt Punjabi song for Vicky Kaushal

In an interview with ABP earlier this year, Vicky shared that Katrina does speak a bit of Punjabi, and her responses include phrases like 'Vadhiya hai' (I am fine) when asked 'Ki haal chaal?' (How are you?). He also revealed a charming detail about Katrina's efforts to adapt to Punjabi culture. Before their marriage, she learned a Punjabi song for him since he loved them.

Vicky mentioned that Katrina chose a song she thought was romantic and wanted to sing it to him. However, he humorously added that the actual meaning of the song was 'Mere se panga loge, toh main goli maar dunga' (if you cross me, I'll shoot you). Despite the amusing twist, Vicky felt the romance in the song but jokingly requested her not to sing it anywhere else.

5. Katrina Kaif loves traditional Punjabi food of white butter and parathas

During a past interview with ANI, Vicky discussed how he and Katrina have grown fond of each other's favorite cuisines. He expressed that initially, he was the only one to love white butter and parathas, and now Katrina has developed a liking for them as well. He added, “Earlier, I did not understand pancakes, but now I like pancakes.”

Advertisement

Here's to the delightful duo of parathas and pancakes! Pinkvilla wishes Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif a joyous and love-filled wedding anniversary!

ALSO READ: INSIDE Suhana Khan-Khushi Kapoor's The Archies screening ft Ranbir Kapoor-Ranveer Singh, Katrina Kaif and more