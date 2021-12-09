Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif wedding: Bride arrives in doli adorned with flowers wearing Sabyasachi pink lehenga

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's wedding ceremony has finally started. As reported the couple has arrived at the mandap, the place where wedding rituals will take place. The sources have also informed that the bride has arrived at the mandap wearing a pink lehenga created by ace designer Sabyasachi. She was seated in a beautiful doli adorned with flowers. Both the bride and groom were brought to the beautifully decorated mandap which was located in the sheesh mahal area of the fort.