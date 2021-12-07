Vicky Kaushal & Katrina Kaif Wedding: Exquisite wedding invite mentioning to leave phones in rooms goes viral
The part of the wedding invite which has been circulating over social media is a plain white sheet with grey borders and a graphical representation of two elephants. The card begins with welcoming the guests, “You are finally here! We hope you enjoy the road trip from Jaipur to Ranthambore. Please enjoy the refreshments that we have put together, while you journey through scenic villages and roads. Sit back, relax and brace yourselves for a fun-filled, exciting adventure!”
The invite further requests the guests to leave their mobile phones in the room and refrain from posting any pictures or videos of the celebrations on social media.
Take a look at the viral post here:
“We request you to please leave your mobile phones in your respective rooms and refrain from posting pictures or using social media for any of the ceremonies or events” reads the welcome hamper at the #VickatWedding #KatrinaVickyWedding#VickyKatrinaWedding#VickatKiShaadi pic.twitter.com/6uCBFiwRHd— (@shayararar) December 7, 2021
Reportedly, the couple sat together and planned about it. They kept all the dishes on the menu by keeping in mind their guests and their preferences. The couple has also included authentic Rajasthani cuisine in their menu. The wedding will take place on December 9.
Also Read: Katrina Kaif & Vicky Kaushal Wedding Live Updates Day 1: Kabir Khan to Sharvari, guests arrive for celebration