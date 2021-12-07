Vicky Kaushal & Katrina Kaif Wedding: Exquisite wedding invite mentioning to leave phones in rooms goes viral

As the most gorgeous couple of Bollywood, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are all set to tie the knot on December 9, many updates are coming up. Already the news of strict rules in the wedding for the guests is out. The couple has barred their guests from using mobile or making any disclosure regarding the location or marriage and made them sign NDA. Amid this, a wedding invite claiming to be from their marriage has gone viral on social media.

The part of the wedding invite which has been circulating over social media is a plain white sheet with grey borders and a graphical representation of two elephants. The card begins with welcoming the guests, “You are finally here! We hope you enjoy the road trip from Jaipur to Ranthambore. Please enjoy the refreshments that we have put together, while you journey through scenic villages and roads. Sit back, relax and brace yourselves for a fun-filled, exciting adventure!”

The invite further requests the guests to leave their mobile phones in the room and refrain from posting any pictures or videos of the celebrations on social media.