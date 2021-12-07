Vicky Kaushal & Katrina Kaif wedding: Find out how actors REACTED to stories around their wedding

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have been in the headlines for the past few weeks, thanks to the reports of their wedding. Although the couple has remained tight-lipped about their marriage reports, several details of their wedding have been circulating online. From no-phone policy to secret codes, many such particulars have been out. Now, according to a latest report, the actors have reacted to the stories around their wedding.

A source from the film industry told ETimes that Vicky and Katrina are laughing out loud over all these speculations. “The couple has been laughing over some of the absolutely rubbish stories that are floating around in the media. Totally ridiculous stories have been making the rounds,” the leading daily quoted their source adding that the story of drones has particularly surprised the actors and there’s no truth to it.

Reportedly, the source further added that Vicky and Katrina are an extremely private couple and it will be an extremely small and private celebration with only close ones around. “Everything else that’s being written or spoken is nonsense. And coming from random sources that have nothing to do with the couple,” the source concludes.

Katrina and Vicky are expected to exchange vows in a lavish ceremony on December 9th at Six Senses Resort, in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. The wedding will be preceded by a Sangeet and Mehendi ceremony. For those unaware, before Katrina Kaif headed for the shoot of Tiger 3, her Roka rumours with Vicky Kaushal were all over the internet. However, Katrina’s team had later confirmed that there was no truth to the speculations.