Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif Wedding: Groom in pink sherwani makes entry in vintage car with dhol & baraatis

It is the big day for Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal as they are set to be married today. Now, as per the latest report of the Delhi Times from their wedding venue, Vicky Kaushal donned a pink sherwani on his wedding day and after his sehrabandi headed to the mandap in a vintage car. Not just this, all his baraatis including Angad Bedi, Sunny Kaushal and family members were reportedly by his side.