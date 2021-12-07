Vicky Kaushal & Katrina Kaif Wedding: Groom’s mother organises Punjabi style Sangeet for her bahu; Report

Lovebirds Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s wedding celebrations have finally commenced. Reportedly, the duo has organised a lavish Sangeet ceremony for their close friends and family on Tuesday, December 7. However, now a media report suggests that Vicky Kaushal’s mother Veena has herself organised a Punjabi style Sangeet for her bahu.

According to Bollywood Life, Vicky Kaushal’s mom Veena is absolutely fond of her soon-to-be daughter-in-law Katrina Kaif. To express her love, the Uri starlet’s mother herself organised an intimate Sangeet function for her bahu which included the Kaushal family singing Punjabi folk songs and all the invitees dancing on dholki beats. The portal claims that Vicky’s mom wanted to give Katrina a taste of traditional Punjab culture and hence the special gesture was planned and executed with great zeal and enthusiasm.

The Source of the outlet suggested that, “Katrina also danced a little to the Punjabi songs on dholki beats and was smiling throughout.” Each hour is bringing new updates of their close-knit celebration. Earlier, a fan seemingly shared the lit-up sky of Sawai Madhopur with fireworks. It is suggested that the music from Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s Sangeet celebration can also be heard in the nearby areas of Six Senses Fort Barwara.

Amid this, fans are desperately waiting for the couple to give a sneak peek into their lavish celebration. However, the lovebirds have been very particular about keeping their wedding an intimate affair. Going by the same, the stars have also asked all the invitees to sign a non-disclosure agreement. Moreover, a no-phone policy has also been established inside the Fort. The couple’s Mehendi ceremony will take place on Wednesday, December 8 and their wedding day is reported to be December 9.

