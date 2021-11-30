Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif wedding guest list OUT: Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt & more invited; Reports

The wedding of the year is bound to have the most star-studded guest list too! Well, guess what, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s wedding guest list has been revealed. Amid the new variant Omicron’s scare, it was speculated that the duo would've had to cut down on their invitees. However, worry not! The close friends and family have all been invited to grace the grand Rajasthani wedding with their presence. Colleagues such as Karan Johar, Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt have all been already invited to have a gala time at the couple’s wedding. Choreographer Bosco Martin will also be a part of Katrina and Vicky’s wedding shenanigans.

According to ET Times, it hasn’t been confirmed if these stars will attend the event or not. However, because Bosco is a good friend of Katrina's, he is likely to join the wedding, which will be conducted at the Six Senses resort in Sawai Madhopur. Karan Johar is also expected to attend, according to ETimes reports. Salman Khan is also on the invite list, however, given that the wedding date coincides with the 'Antim' actor's Da-bangg tour in Riyadh, he may not be able to attend. Yet you never know, he might just make a grand entry in the festivities!

Moreover, it was also recently revealed that the happy couple is to throw another scintillating bash in Mumbai post-wedding for a larger pool of their industry friends. With the wedding fever in the air, the fans are super stoked to get updates about the super-special marriage, which is all set to happen on 9 December.

Also Read: Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal to have a Mumbai reception for industry friends after the wedding?