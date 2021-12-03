Vicky Kaushal & Katrina Kaif wedding guests to get special name codes instead of being addressed by names?

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s wedding is the talk of the town these days. Ever since the reports of them tying the knot on December 9 was out all eyes are on them. Every day a new update regarding their wedding comes out and gets everyone a bit more excited for the big wedding. Well, until now we told you that Kat and Vicky will reportedly be going the Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra way and having a no mobile phone during the wedding clause and all the guests will be made to sign an NDA clause. But if that wasn’t enough, here is something else that has come out. Reportedly, guests at the wedding will not be referred to by their names but will be given secret codes.

Yes! You heard that right. According to reports in Bollywood Life, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have gone the extra mile to keep their wedding private. And keeping codes instead of the names of the guests is a step ahead in this direction. The secret codes will be made based on the alphabets in Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's names. Guests will be able to enter the venue only by providing this code. The reports further suggest that hotel room service, security and bouncers will be provided to the guests according to these codes. This has been implemented so that no one gets to know which guest is staying in which room.

Apart from all this, an earlier report suggested that Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif had planned a special tiger safari for their wedding guests at the Ranthambore National Park. Apart from this, there are several reports from Katrina Kaif going to apply Mehendi worth Rs 1 lakh to the court wedding that might be held today, December 3.

We are sure that every Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal fan is excited to see them getting hitched.

ALSO READ: Did Katrina Kaif & Vicky Kaushal invite Salman Khan's family at their wedding? Arpita Khan REVEALS