Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif Wedding: Horse carriage to grand entrance in Doli; All about the lavish ceremony

Wondering what’s happening inside the Six Senses For Banwara where Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have decided to tie the knot? A report by ETimes suggests that a grand mandap has been erected inside the hotel for the lavish ceremony. Moreover, a horse carriage and a traditional Indian Doli has also been organised for the bride and groom.

The portal claims also that dulha Vicky Kaushal will make a grand entrance in a horse carriage, meanwhile, bride Katrina Kaif will enter in a traditional doli. Their dreamy wedding ceremony will take place at the grand mandap that’s been specially erected for the couple. ETimes also claims a Haldi ceremony was organised earlier in the day today. About 20-25 guests reportedly attended the function. Moreover, the couple’s Sangeet ceremony took place in the poolside area of the Six Senses Fort Banwara. However, an official confirmation about the same is yet awaited.

Speaking of Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s wedding venue, the historic fort is surrounded by green lush and scenic forests. From the clips that are going viral on the internet, it can be seen that one wing of the fort overlooks the countryside, whereas the other wing offers a picturesque view of the Barwara village and beyond. The insides of the venue are designed in contemporary Rajasthani style with white marbles and furniture accentuating the fort’s rich history while subtle also adding an artistic touch to the luxurious place. The outside of the Six Senses has been lit up with lamps and lanterns whereas fireworks have illuminated the sky of Sawai Madhopur.

Earlier in the day, we spotted acclaimed musicians including Astha Gill, DJ Chetas, Harrdy Sandhu & others arriving for Katrina and Vicky’s Kaushal’s wedding. The close-knit affair and the intimate ceremony includes all the invitees signing a non-disclosure agreement. Amid this, fans are eagerly waiting for the couple to give a glimpse of their wedding celebration on social media.

