Vicky Kaushal - Katrina Kaif Wedding: Inside glimpse of the lavish venue will surely leave you beguiled; WATCH

December has literally become the most beautiful time of the year for lovebirds Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif as the two are all set to tie the knot. Each hour, a new update from their lavish wedding celebration makes its way online. Now, we have got our hands at some exquisite glimpses of the Six Senses Fort Barwara where the couple will reportedly tie the knot on December 9.

The historic fort is surrounded by green lush and scenic forests. From the clips that are going viral on the internet, it can be seen that one wing of the fort overlooks the countryside, whereas the other wing offers a picturesque view of the Barwara village and beyond. The insides of the venue are designed in contemporary Rajasthani style with white marbles and furniture accentuating the fort’s rich history while subtle also adding an artistic touch to the luxurious place. The outside of the Six Senses has been lit up with lamps and lanterns whereas fireworks have illuminated the sky of Sawai Madhopur.

Previously, a media report also claimed that Vicky Kaushal’s mother Veena has specially organised a Punjabi style wedding for her bahu Katrina Kaif. Seemingly, the Uri actor’s mother wanted to give Kaif a taste of traditional Punjabi culture. Going by the same, the entire Kaushal family reportedly sang Punjabi folk songs and danced to the energetic beats of dholki. An official confirmation about the same is yet awaited.

Earlier in the day, we spotted Angad Bedi, Neha Dhupia, Radhika Madan among many others leaving for Katrina and Vicky’s Kaushal’s wedding. The close-knit affair and the intimate ceremony includes all the invitees signing a non-disclosure agreement. Amid this, fans are eagerly waiting for the couple to give a glimpse of their wedding celebration on social media.

