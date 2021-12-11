Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif wedding inspires Delhi Police's latest tweet on password security

This week, the biggest event of 2021 took place and we're talking about Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's wedding in Rajasthan. Vicky and Katrina tied the knot in the presence of all their loved ones on December 9, 2021, at Six Senses Fort Barwara. Later when they released wedding photos, Vicky Katrina became the talk of social media. Now, even Delhi Police took inspiration from the secured wedding that took place in Rajasthan and raised awareness on cybersecurity.

Taking to their Twitter handle, Delhi Police used the trending hashtag related to Katrina and Vicky's wedding and tried to spread the word about password strength and security. Sharing the tweet, the handle tweeted, "Hello people, Keep your passwords as secure as #VicKat wedding." Seeing the sense of humour as well as usage of trends, netizens also were left in splits. Many reacted to Delhi Police's tweet on Vicky-Katrina wedding with laughter emoticons.

Take a look:

Hello people,



Keep your passwords as secure as #VicKat wedding. — #DelhiPolice (@DelhiPolice) December 10, 2021

Meanwhile, after getting married, Vicky and Katrina left Jaipur on Friday and headed out in a private charter. It is yet to be known if the couple has returned to Mumbai or have jetted off directly to the Maldives as reported previously. Families of both actors have returned to Mumbai after 3 days of fun wedding shenanigans.

As soon as Vicky and Katrina had shared their photos on social media Btown began showering them with love. From Kareena Kapoor Khan to Anushka Sharma, all sent Vicky Katrina love. The couple also sent out sweet gifts to all those who could not make it to their wedding in Rajasthan.

