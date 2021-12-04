Vicky Kaushal & Katrina Kaif wedding: Kiara Advani reveals if her Lust Stories co star has invited or not

As the world waits to see Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal jetting off to Rajasthan for their wedding, there are many who want to know who all from Btown are invited to the wedding. Amid all the buzz, initial reports had claimed that Shershaah star Kiara Advani also may be on the guest. However, now, in a recent chat, Kiara has finally broken her silence and revealed whether her Lust Stories co-star Vicky has invited her to his wedding with Katrina or not.

In a chat during Agenda Aaj Tak 2021, Kiara was asked if she's aware of Vicky and Katrina's wedding and whether she's invited or not. At the event, responding to this, Kiara shared that she has heard about it but doesn't know anything. Further, on being on the list of invitees, Kiara shared that her Lust Stories co-star Vicky has not invited her to the wedding. Talking at the event, Kiara said, "Really? Suna toh hai par pata nahi, mujhe toh invite nahi kiya.( I have heard about it but don't know, I've not been invited.)"

Meanwhile, last night, Vicky Kaushal was snapped at Katrina's residence and he stayed till midnight. The actor was seen leaving bride-to-be's house post midnight and the paps had snapped him. On Friday, outfits by Falguni and Shane Peacock were seen getting delivered at Katrina's house and it sparked speculations about her donning the designers' outfit for her big day with Vicky. Katrina's close friend, Anaita Shroff Adajania also was seen arriving with clothes at Katrina's house.

Reportedly, Vicky and Katrina will be flying to Jaipur on December 5 and later, will take a helicopter directly to the venue to avoid paps. The wedding ceremonies are expected to start from December 7 with sangeet, followed by mehendi on December 8 and the marriage on December 9. Guests list reportedly includes names like Kabir Khan, Mini Mathur, Ali Abbas Zafar, Shashank Khaitan and many more.

