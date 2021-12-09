Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif Wedding: Bride's sapphire and diamond wedding ring will literally dazzle you

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are finally husband and wife. The couple has tied the knot in a dreamy wedding that took place in a heritage resort located in Rajasthan. Finally, after keeping fans waiting for a long time, the bride and groom shared the pictures on their social handles. It will be not wrong to say that they were looking gorgeous in the wedding attire. Katrina looked breathtakingly beautiful in red colour lehenga. But what grabbed everyone’s attention was her engagement ring.

Taking to her official Instagram handle, Katrina shared a series of pictures from the wedding. Right from the garland ceremony to the beautiful sunset photoshoot, the couple looked to enjoy every moment. Among these pictures, there was one in which Katrina was seen wearing an engagement ring made of sapphire and diamond. It was looking beautiful and will immediately grab anyone's attention. Shaped in a rectangle form, the ring was a statement piece in itself. Even her mangalsutra was looking extremely beautiful.

It is to be noted here that sapphire is a gem that is considered to be one of the costliest also. It is the most valuable and rarest blue coloured natural gemstone. They are a highly

desirable gemstone due to their beautiful royal blue color, hardness.

Take a look here:

Sharing the pictures, the couple wrote, “Only love and gratitude in our hearts for everything that brought us to this moment . Seeking all your love and blessings as we begin this new journey together.” As soon as they shared the pictures, celebrities including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, Tiger Shroff and others took to the comment section and congratulated them.

