Vicky Kaushal & Katrina Kaif Wedding: Sawai Madhopur District Magistrate calls for meeting to discuss security

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s wedding has become the talk of the town currently. There is no official confirmation but still, new reports are coming in. Fans are waiting for the actors to confirm it but we guess we all have to wait. Till now the reports claim that they are getting married in Rajasthan at a 14th Century fort in Sawai Madhopur. The heritage hotel is already booked. And now the fresh reports claim that Sawai Madhopur District Magistrate has called a meeting to discuss security.

The meeting was conducted in the presence of District Magistrate Rajendra Kishan, superintendent of police Rajesh Singh, ADM Suraj Singh Negi, and representatives of the event company. Members of the hotel staff were also present at the meeting. Hindustan Times reported that the wedding festivities will take place at the royal property from December 7 to December 9. A sangeet, mehendi and wedding ceremony are expected to take place amid the presence of their family and friends. From Alia Bhatt to Karan Johar, are expected to attend the wedding.

Earlier in the day, Katrina was spotted outside the gym. She was seen dressed in black causals. If reports are to be believed, then Katrina and Vicky Kaushal’s court marriage would take place either today or tomorrow.

Take a look at the post here:

It is reported that the couple has also set the rules for their guests who are attending. According to India Today, the couple has arranged for a tiger safari at Ranthambore National Park for their invitees.

Also Read: Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's wedding to include an exotic tiger safari for guests; Reports