Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif Wedding: Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday & others send love to couple

After tying the knot in an intimate ceremony, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have finally embarked on their new journey as man and wife. The couple got married on December 09 in presence of close friends and family at the Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan. Their royal wedding was preceded by a Sangeet and Mehendi ceremony. After remaining tight-lipped about their wedding, Vicky and Katrina finally announced the good news by sharing their first priceless pictures as a married couple clicked by Wedding Filmers.

The lovebirds took to their social media handle and wrote, “Only love and gratitude in our hearts for everything that brought us to this moment. Seeking all your love and blessings as we begin this new journey together.” The pictures gave glimpses of Katrina and Vicky taking 7 pheras. Some of the pictures also showed them sitting at the mandap holding hands. As soon as the couple made the announcement, celebrities including Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Malaika Arora, Shraddha Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan and others showered best wishes to them. Sharing their picture, Sara Ali Khan wrote, “Vicky and Katrina!! Hope this next chapter of your lives brings you both all the happiness, joy and contentment. Wishing you all the love and togetherness.” Even Malaika Arora poured in love and said, “Ufff beyond stunning…congratulations to this gorgeous couple @katrinakaif @vickykaushal09 ..love, happiness n togetherness always”

For the outfits, the newlyweds looked stunning as Katrina donned a traditional red bridal outfit from Sabyasachi, while Vicky Kaushal wore a traditional white sherwani also beautifully crafted by Sabyasachi.