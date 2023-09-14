Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif wish 'favorite person' director Kabir Khan on his 54th birthday; see posts

Ace director Kabir Khan is one of those directors who has managed to impress the audience with impeccable craft at direction. His films like Ek Tha Tiger, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, New York, and 83 amongst others are not only hailed by the critics but were proven to be a commercial box office success. Debuting with Kabul Express in the year 2006, to become one of the top-directors of the Bollywood, the ace filmmaker has surely created his niche with great projects. Despite collaborating with several top actors, he is said to be very close to Salman Khan, John Abraham, and Katrina Kaif. Today as Kabir Khan celebrates his 54th birthday, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif posted delightful birthday wishes for him on their social media handle.

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif posted a delightful birthday wish for Kabir Khan

Today, on September 14, director Kabir Khan is celebrating his 54th birthday. On the special occasion, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal dropped a heart-filled birthday wish on their respective social media handle. While Katrina Kaif referred to him as ‘everyone’s favourite person’ and wrote, “Happy Birthday To Everyone’s Favourite Person”. Have a look:

Vicky Kaushal, on the other hand, shared an interesting monochromatic picture of the director and captioned the post, “Happy Birthday Sir! Sending you the tightest hug aur bohot saara pyaar (and lots of love) @kabirkhankk."

Not only this, Vicky Kaushal’s younger brother and actor, Sunny Kaushal also shared a photo with the talented director. The photograph seems to be from the sets of their collaboration on The Forgotten Army - Azaadi Ke Liye. The two can be seen discussing a scene and captioned the story, “Happy happy birthday to this gem of a person @kabirkhankk Love you sir (red heart and hugs emoji)." Have a look:

It is worth mentioning that in an interview with Humans of Bombay, Kabir called Katrina Kaif his family. He had stated, “Katrina is much more than a friend now. She's like family. We go back all the way to New York, but more than just the three films that we've done together. It's just the times we've spent together. Now she's married to Vicky, who again I consider part of my family. I've done six films with Vicky's father, Sham ji. Vicky's brother Sunny was in my first web series Forgotten Army. So yes, I would say Katrina's family.”

Work-wise, Kabir Khan and Katrina Kaif have collaborated on New York, Ek Tha Tiger, and Phantom.

