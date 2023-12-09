Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif's 2nd wedding anniversary: Here's how Sunny Kaushal wished his 'Paaji and Parjaiji'

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif exchanged their wedding vows back in 2021 following their courtship period. Remarkably, the duo completes two years of rejoicing in their marital bliss today, on December 9.

On the occasion, Katrina’s brother-in-law Sunny Kaushal took a moment to wish his ‘Paaji’ (brother) and ‘Parjaiji’ (sister-in-law), expressing love to the duo. Read on to find out how the actor wished the lovebirds.

Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal celebrate 2nd wedding anniversary today, Sunny Kaushal is all hearts for his ‘Paaji’ and ‘Parjaiji’

The day undoubtedly calls for some grand celebrations at the Kaushals as Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal complete two years of togetherness today. On the day, Sunny took to his Instagram stories, being all hearts for the lovebirds, and penned a heartfelt note to extend his wishes to the husband and wife duo.

The Shiddat star shared a fun picture from the couple’s Mehendi festivities from their wedding wherein they can be seen dancing to the tunes of music. Dropping the love-soaked photo, Sunny wrote, “Happy 2nd to Paaji and Parjaiji..May you guys always keep dancing to each other’s tunes. Love you guys.” Have a look right here.

Work fronts of Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal

Vicky is currently rejoicing in the success of his latest venture, Sam Bahadur. Notably, despite its clash with the Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal at the box office on December 1, the film continues to garner eyeballs. The movie also featured Dangal girls Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra. Notably, Sam Bahadur revolved around Vicky’s character of Sam Manekshaw. Up next, he has Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam lying in his kitty.

On the other hand, Katrina Kaif was last seen in Tiger 3, which also starred Salman Khan and Emraan Hashmi. Directed by Maneesh Sharma, the movie turned out to be a huge commercial success. Remarkably, the film was a sequel to Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai. Up next, Kaif will soon be seen in her next venture, Merry Christmas - directed by Sriram Raghavan.

The Namastey London star recently talked about the project and shared that it is the most challenging film of her career.

