On Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif's engagement rumours, Sunny reveals his parents asked his brother for 'mithai'

In an extremely surprising form, an engagement rumour about and Vicky Kaushal had hit the internet last month, a day before the actress had to leave for Tiger 3 shoot in Russia. The rumour about Katrina and Vicky's engagement spread like wildfire on social media and fans began wondering if they were true. It was later confirmed by Katrina's reps that this was false. Now, Vicky's brother and actor Sunny Kaushal has shared how their parents reacted to the rumours and what they said to Vicky when he returned home that day.

In a recent chat with Spotboye, Sunny, who will be seen next with Radhika Madan in Shiddat, spoke about how Vicky and Katrina's engagement rumours weren't true. He also recalled the events of that day when the rumours spread like wildfire on social media. Sharing the incident, Sunny revealed that Vicky had returned from the gym and as soon as he did, their parents asked him for 'mithai' on his engagement rumours with Katrina Kaif. Sunny further revealed how Vicky's response to their parents' request cracked everyone up and they laughed off the engagement rumours.

When he returned home, mom and dad funnily asked him, 'Arre yaar, teri engagement ho gayi, mithai to khila de'. And then Vicky told them, 'Jitni asli engagement hui hai, utni asli mithai bhi kha lo'. Sunny Kaushal

Sunny told Spotboye, "I remember that Vicky had gone to the gym in the morning when the rumours started coming. So, when he returned home, mom and dad funnily asked him, 'Arre yaar, teri engagement ho gayi, mithai to khila de'. And then Vicky told them, 'Jitni asli engagement hui hai, utni asli mithai bhi kha lo'. We don’t know where it all came from, but we all were laughing so hard because of that".

Meanwhile, fans of Katrina and Vicky had rejoiced that day when the rumours of their engagement went viral on social media. The two stars trended all day on social media owing to the same. While Vicky and Katrina have been mum about their rumoured relationship, it was Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor who ended up sharing that they were a couple on a chat show by Zoom. Harsh was asked about a relationship rumour he believed was true and he said, "Vicky and Katrina are together, that's true. Am I going to get in trouble for it? I don't know."

On the work front, Katrina is currently shooting for Tiger 3 with in Turkey. She will also be seen in Phone Bhoot with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter. On the other hand, Vicky will be seen in Sardar Udham Singh. The actor finished dubbing for the same recently.

