Vicky Kaushal & Katrina Kaif's josh is super high in NEW photo from wedding sangeet; Couple mark 1 month
Taking to Instagram, Vicky dropped the photo and wrote, "Forever to go!" In the picture, Vicky can be seen donning a blue kurta, whereas Katrina looks stunning in a embellished pink lehenga. This is the first time that Vicky or Katrina have shared a glimpse from their sangeet ceremony. Can you guess which song Katrina is possibly dancing to? Well, our guess is the title track of her film Singh is Kinng.
Katrina's candid selfie with Vicky marking one month of marital bliss was loved by fans and friends alike. She captioned the photo, "Happppyyyyy one month my (heart emoji)." The couple's close friend Neha Dhupia, who also attended the wedding, commented, "Happy happy happy our gorgeous couple we love you."
Check Vicky and Katrina's one month anniversary post:
There were several reactions to Katrina Kaif's post. From Ranveer Singh to Vaani Kapoor, click the link below to check out the reactions.
ALSO READ: Vicky Kaushal is ‘happy happy’ on Katrina Kaif’s one month wedding wish; Ranveer Singh, Neha Dhupia all hearts