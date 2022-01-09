Vicky Kaushal & Katrina Kaif's josh is super high in NEW photo from wedding sangeet; Couple mark 1 month

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are celebrating a month since their grand wedding in Rajasthan's Sawai Madhopur. On the occasion, the couple only had love to shower on each other as they took to social media to drop some special photos. While Katrina chose a candid selfie, Vicky shared an unseen photo from their wedding sangeet and it's further proof that their wedding celebrations were a blast.

Taking to Instagram, Vicky dropped the photo and wrote, "Forever to go!" In the picture, Vicky can be seen donning a blue kurta, whereas Katrina looks stunning in a embellished pink lehenga. This is the first time that Vicky or Katrina have shared a glimpse from their sangeet ceremony. Can you guess which song Katrina is possibly dancing to? Well, our guess is the title track of her film Singh is Kinng.

Katrina's candid selfie with Vicky marking one month of marital bliss was loved by fans and friends alike. She captioned the photo, "Happppyyyyy one month my (heart emoji)." The couple's close friend Neha Dhupia, who also attended the wedding, commented, "Happy happy happy our gorgeous couple we love you."

Check Vicky and Katrina's one month anniversary post: