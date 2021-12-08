At Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif's pre-wedding bash, Sunny Kaushal and Sharvari quizzed about their marriage?

It is just a day left for Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s wedding and the tinselvile can’t keep calm. The lovebirds are set to tie the knot in a grand ceremony in the Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan’s Sawai Madhopur. It is going to be a lavish event and the pre-wedding bash has already grabbed the headlines. While Katrina and Vicky are ready to take the plunge, now the eyes are on the groom to be’s brother Sunny Kaushal and his girlfriend Sharvari.

According to media reports, Sunny Kaushal and Sharvari are said to be dating for a while now and are they are going strong with their relationship. And while Sharvari is also a part of Vicky and Katrina’s wedding celebrations in Rajasthan, it was reported that the actress and Sunny were teased about their relationship during the soon to wed couple’s pre wedding bash. It reportedly happened during Vicky-Katrina’s sangeet-mehendi night wherein the guests took a chance to pull Sunny and Sharvari’s leg and quizzed them if they are planning to tie the knot next. While the couple didn’t reply to the question, it did leave them blushing.

Meanwhile, talking about Vicky and Katrina’s wedding, the couple is following a strict privacy policy at the wedding venue. It is reported that the couple had requested the guests to not carry any mobile phones to the venue or post any pictures on social media. This isn’t all. While the security at the hotel has also been beefed up, the hotel staff has also been prohibited from using electronic devices at the venue.