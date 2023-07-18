Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif's UNSEEN mushy pic, customized figurines from Mumbai house goes viral; Fans react

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are one of the hottest couples in B-town. With their lovely PDA moments, the couple manages to melt the hearts of their fans. The lovey-dovey couple recently celebrated Katrina's 40th birthday in the Maldives. Vicky even shared romantic pictures from their vacation. Recently, an unseen mushy picture of Vicky and Katrina from their Mumbai home went viral on social media and fans are going gaga over it.

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's unseen mushy pic goes viral

A while ago, a fan page of Katrina shared an unseen picture of VicKat on Instagram. They also posted a video where the couple is visible through the glass as they are talking to each other. On the other hand, the famous hip-hop group Quick Style can be seen having a chat on the sofa in the Mumbai house of Katrina and Vicky.

But what caught fans' attention is the unseen mushy picture of the couple which can be seen on the top of a bookshelf. The picture shows Katrina planting a kiss on Vicky's cheek. Not only this but also their customized figurines which show the pair in bride and groom costumes along with a lovely wedding picture of them is going viral on social media.

Check out fans' reactions

Fans of Vicky and Katrina have reacted to the unseen picture and also speculated a collaboration with the hip-hop group. One wrote, "Are we going to see Kat dance to Kala Chashma with them?" Another commented, "I see vickat in glass reflection and it's so beautiful." "They have their own figurines, so cute and also the Alpacas," wrote a third fan. Another comment read, "Omg quick style and Katrina and Vicky."

Meanwhile, Katrina is set to feature in one of the most-awaited films of 2023, Merry Christmas. It also stars Vijay Sethupathi. The film is set to release on December 15. The actress even has Tiger 3 with Salman Khan in her kitty. Vicky, on the other hand, is basking in the success of his movie Zara Hatke Zara Bachke and gearing up for his other projects.

