Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif's Wedding: Guests enjoy mouth watering Gujarati, Rajasthani sweets

It is only fair that the wedding of the year has the most delectable savouries, isn’t it? Well, safe to say, the guests at Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s wedding are indulging in some mouth-watering authentic Rajasthani and Gujarati sweets, according to certain reports. The wedding, which is happening at Six Senses Fort Barwara hotel in Sawai Madhopur district is the talk of the town. Just yesterday, the pictures of the fort lighting up courtesy of the festivities went viral. Now, it is the turn of the amazing food that is being served.

According to reports by IANS, the Shaadi squad is savouring some authentic Gujarat and Rajasthani sweets being prepared by a local sweet shop nearby. Janta Jodhpur Sweet Home in Sawai Madhopur sent ten different types of delicacies to the Six Senses hotel in Sawai Madhopur, where the famous couple will get hitched on Thursday. Arjun Upadhyay, a part of the sweet shop enthusiastically exclaimed that the guests are extremely happy with Jodhpur's famous dish 'Mawa Kachori' and Bikaner's 'Gond Pak’. “Gujarati 'Dhokla' has also been served in the breakfast. 'Samosa', 'Kachori' and 'Dhokla' were been sent to the hotel for the Haldi ceremony,” he also informed.

Ten kinds of sweets of around 80 kgs were arranged for the guests at the wedding venue. Famous delicacies like ‘Choco Byte’, ‘Kaju Pan’, Gujarati Bakhlaya’, 'Moong Daal Barfi’, and more were included in this package. Arjun also told that on Thursday, a whopping 100 pieces of Dhoklas and Samosas will be sent for the wedding festivities, in addition to all the sweets.

