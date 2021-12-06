Vicky Kaushal & Katrina Kaif's wedding: Jewel Gamadia & Yasmin Karachiwala invited: Report

Finally, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s royal wedding is just upon us. The couple is also starting their legendary wedding shenanigans from tomorrow (7 December) at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. Many guests, from Alia Bhatt to Karan Johar have been invited to the wedding. In addition to industry colleagues, the couple’s close friends and family will be a part of their super important day. Recently, it was revealed that Katrina’s dear friends, Jasmin Karachiwala, who is a fitness trainer, and Dr. Jewel Gamadia, who is a celebrity holistic expert will also be a part of the wedding.

According to IndiaToday, celebrity holistic expert Dr. Jewel Gamadia and fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala will be an important part of their guest list. If you are wondering who they are, well they are Katrina’s near and dear ones and share a long history with her. Just on the morning of 5th December, Kat was spotted in front of Dr. Jewel Gamadia’s clinic with her beau Vicky Kaushal. Jewel leads a brand that provides detox and health supplements. Katrina has been a loyal client of Jewel’s.

On the other hand, Yasmin Karachiwala is a renowned celebrity fitness trainer with a massive following of 1 million on Instagram. She is the name behind Yasmin’s Body Image, her very own fitness centre. Katrina and Yasmin share a longstanding relationship as well, as the actress had made an appearance on Yasmin’s Instagram space multiple times in the past few years. The ViKat wedding is going to be super grand, with more than 120 high-profile guests on the list and a super exotic wedding destination.

