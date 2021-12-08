Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif's Wedding: Salman Khan's sisters to attend the wedding; REPORTS

With Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s wedding making headlines everywhere, one aspect that has still been kept a secret is Salman Khan’s attendance at the said wedding. Fans are eagerly waiting for any and every update of Bhai’s presence at the wedding. While it might be tough for the ‘Dabangg’ star to make it due to his Dabangg tour commitments in Riyadh, it was recently reported that the star’s relatives might be attending the wedding shenanigans.

A while back, Arpita Khan Sharma expressed that she hadn’t received an invitation to the wedding in a statement to ETimes. However, contrary to Arpita’s prior statement, IANS discovered that Salman’s sisters, Alvira and Arpita are now to be present in the marriage of the year. On one hand, Alvira is expected to bring along her partner Atul Agnihotri to be part of the celebrations. On the other hand, Arpita will be attending the wedding with her husband Ayush Sharma. Moreover, the reports claimed that Katrina also wished for Salman’s parents to be a part of the ceremony and give their blessings. Katrina is extremely close to Salman’s parents’ Saleem and Salma Khan and also both his sisters. However, due to health issues, Salman’s parents won’t be able to grace the event with their presence. The man himself, Salman also might not be able to attend the wedding shenanigans because of the concert tour, Dabangg which clashes with the wedding. Salman has already reached Riyadh for his preparations along with Shera who is his head of security. Coincidentally, Shera's security company is also reported to look after ViKat’s wedding security at their event venue.

