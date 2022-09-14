Vicky Kaushal keeps it casual in black t-shirt and cargo pants as he gets spotted at the airport; PICS

Vicky Kaushal has established himself as a skilled and bankable actor in the Hindi film industry. He made his Bollywood debut with the critically-acclaimed film Masaan. Ever since then, Vicky has proven his acting mettle and range in several movies like Raazi, Uri: The Surgical Strike, Sardar Udham, and Manmarziyaan, among several others. Apart from his acting, Vicky is also known for his fashion sense and whenever he steps out, he always makes headlines and this time was no different as he was spotted at the airport today.

The actor was spotted by the shutterbugs as he arrived at the Mumbai airport today. The actor was seen in a casual and comfortable outfit. He was seen wearing a black T-shirt and paired it with cargo pants. Vicky also added a cap and posed for the paparazzi as he entered the airport. To complete his look, he wore a pair of slides and is also seen sporting cool black sunglasses.