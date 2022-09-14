Vicky Kaushal keeps it casual in black t-shirt and cargo pants as he gets spotted at the airport; PICS
Vicky Kaushal will star next in 'Sam Bahadur' alongside Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra.
Vicky Kaushal has established himself as a skilled and bankable actor in the Hindi film industry. He made his Bollywood debut with the critically-acclaimed film Masaan. Ever since then, Vicky has proven his acting mettle and range in several movies like Raazi, Uri: The Surgical Strike, Sardar Udham, and Manmarziyaan, among several others. Apart from his acting, Vicky is also known for his fashion sense and whenever he steps out, he always makes headlines and this time was no different as he was spotted at the airport today.
The actor was spotted by the shutterbugs as he arrived at the Mumbai airport today. The actor was seen in a casual and comfortable outfit. He was seen wearing a black T-shirt and paired it with cargo pants. Vicky also added a cap and posed for the paparazzi as he entered the airport. To complete his look, he wore a pair of slides and is also seen sporting cool black sunglasses.
Check out Vicky Kaushal's PICS:
A few days back, Pinkvilla exclusively reported that Vicky is in talks with Anees Bazmee for a film. The source said: “Vicky and Anees bhai have known each other for a while, and have been wanting to collaborate with each other. They recently even met at an award function and discussed the possibility further. They have an idea for the story, but they are yet to finalise the exact subject. However, they are keen to work together and will decide on a subject soon."
On the work front, Vicky will be seen next in Govinda Naam Mera with Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani. Apart from this, he also has Laxman Utekar’s yet-to-be-titled film with Sara Ali Khan. Next, Vicky will feature in Meghna Gulzar’s Sam Bahadur, alongside Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra. Vicky also has Anand Tiwari's yet-to-be-titled movie with Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk in the lead.
