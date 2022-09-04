Vicky Kaushal keeps it cool in black sweatshirt and cargo pants as he gets spotted at the airport; PICS

Vicky Kaushal is one of the hottest hunks in the tinsel town of Bollywood. . The actor has proved his mettle time and again on the big screen with his roles in films like Uri: The Surgical Strike, Raazi, Manmarziyaaan, Sanju, and Sardar Udham. He enjoys a massive fan following and is quite active on Instagram. Apart from his acting, Vicky is also known for his fashion sense and whenever he steps out, he always makes headlines. Well, this time it was no different as the actor was spotted at the airport today.

In the photos, Vicky is seen sporting a black sweatshirt and grey cargo pants. He added a cap and posed for the shutterbugs as he entered the airport. Vicky also wore a pair of green shoes to complete his look. Meanwhile, recently, it was reported that Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are all set to collaborate professionally for the first time. According to a report in News18, the duo shot their first advertisement together on August 29th. Vicky and Katrina's commercial was reportedly a close-door shoot and it took place at Mehboob Studios in Bandra, Mumbai.

Check out Vicky Kaushal's PICS:

On the work front, Vicky Kaushal has an interesting line-up of films. The actor will be seen next in Govinda Naam Mera with Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani. Apart from this, he also has Laxman Utekar’s yet-to-be-titled film with Sara Ali Khan. Next, Vicky will feature in Meghna Gulzar’s Sam Bahadur, alongside Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra, which is based on the life of India's first Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw. Vicky also has Anand Tiwari's yet-to-be-titled movie with Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk in the lead.

A few days back, Pinkvilla exclusively reported that the actor is currently in talks with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 director Anees Bazmee for a film.

