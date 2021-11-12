Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani & Bhumi Pednekar’s FIRST LOOK from ‘Govinda Naam Mera’ is a vibe

Vicky Kaushal seems to be on a roll, both in his personal and professional life. On the personal front, his affair with Katrina Kaif has been the talk of the town and if reports are to be believed then the couple is soon going to tie the knot by the end of this year. Well, talking about the professional front the actor seems to be having quite an exciting list of movies in his pipeline. Karan Johar took to his Instagram handle this morning to leave all the Vicky fans excited as he dropped the first look of the actor from the upcoming movie ‘Govinda Naam Mera’. Karan also shared the first look of Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani.

Vicky Kaushal’s look is quite a rugged one. Wearing a tee and an open shirt over it, a bandana on his head the actor looks fun as Govinda Waghmare. Sharing this poster Karan Johar wrote, “Meet Govinda Waghmare! Heart of gold and dance moves are bold! Presenting #GovindaNaamMera, where there will be unlimited laughter, confusion and chaos! In cinemas on 10th June, 2022.” KJo then shared the first look of Bhumi Pednekar’s character who is playing the role of Vicky’s wife in the film. Sharing this picture, KJo wrote, “Mrs.Waghmare is a force to be reckoned with! Meet her in #GovindaNaamMera, in cinemas on 10th June, 2022.” Last but definitely not least, KJo shared the poster of Kiara Advani and wrote, “What’s a story without a few twists? And what’s a story without a gorgeous lady to bring them! #GovindaNaamMera, a package of entertainment for you is coming to cinemas on 10th June, 2022!”

Take a look:

We bet the terrific trio is going to be fun to watch and their fans are going to have a blast to see their chemistry on-screen.

