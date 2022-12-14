Vicky Kaushal, Kiara-Sara are certified hotties in black; Katrina Kaif lights up award event with her outfit

It is a starry night in the world of Bollywood as several high-profile Bollywood celebrities like Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Sara Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon, and more have gathered under one roof to mark their attendance at an awards function in style.

Vicky Kaushal was welcomed with cheers as he looked dapper in his all-black attire. Kiara Advani also made a fashion statement in her all-black dress. Katrina Kaif looked stunning in her silvery dress.