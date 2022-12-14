Vicky Kaushal, Kiara-Sara are certified hotties in black; Katrina Kaif lights up award event with her outfit

Popular Bollywood actors Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Sara Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon, and more have gathered under one roof at an awards function in Mumbai.

by Mansi Mathur   |  Updated on Dec 14, 2022 12:49 AM IST  |  2.2K
Actors Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Sara Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon, and more have gathered under one roof for an event. (Images from APH)
Actors Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Sara Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon, and more have gathered under one roof for an event. (Images from APH)

It is a starry night in the world of Bollywood as several high-profile Bollywood celebrities like Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Sara Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon, and more have gathered under one roof to mark their attendance at an awards function in style. 

Vicky Kaushal was welcomed with cheers as he looked dapper in his all-black attire. Kiara Advani also made a fashion statement in her all-black dress. Katrina Kaif looked stunning in her silvery dress. 

Among others present at the function are actors Ayushmann Khurrana, Sara Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon, and Khushalii Kumar. Have a look at the glimpses here.

See Pictures  

Ayushmann Khurrana

Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif looks stunning in her outfit

Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani and Vicky Kaushal

Kiara Advani and Vicky Kaushal

Kiara Advani and her black dress

Kriti Sanon

Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika Mandanna at Mumbai event

Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan in her all-black attire

VIcky Kaushal

About The Author
Mansi Mathur
Mansi Mathur

For Mansi, creativity combined with hard work is the way forward in life. She studied broadcast journalism at the Asian ... Read more

Advertisement
Credits: APH Images, Viral Bhayani

For the latest Bollywood news, Telugu news, entertainment exclusives, gossip, movie reviews, and more, follow the Pinkvilla website and YouTube channel, or head to our social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook, Instagram!

Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!