Vicky Kaushal kicks off his work day with his morning cuppa, jams to Diljit Dosanjh's Void; See PIC

Over the past few days, Vicky Kaushal has been in the headlines after he celebrated New Year's eve with his newlywed wife Katrina Kaif and family. The URI actor was dropped off at the airport by his wife Katrina and their sweet exchange was caught in the frame. Now that Vicky has jetted off to work in Indore, he certainly is leaving no stone unturned to give his fans a treat. While photos clicked by fans of Vicky from Indore have been doing rounds on social media, the actor himself shared his morning look on Tuesday.

Taking to his Instagram stories, Vicky shared a cool photo whilst sipping onto his morning cuppa. In the photo, the URI actor is seen clad in casual attire for the day. He is seen sporting a white tee with blue jeans and a jacket. With it, Vicky is seen sporting a cool pair of sunglasses and a cap. While enjoying his morning concoction, Vicky is seen jamming to Diljit Dosanjh's song Void from his album Moonchild Era. The actor seemed to be pumped up to shoot for the day.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, recently, reports came in that Vicky has landed into some legal trouble owing to the bike that was being used for shooting his film with Sara Ali Khan in Indore. The actor was spotted shooting on the streets with Sara as he rode a bike and the actress sat behind him. The duo is shooting for a romantic-comedy.

Besides this, Vicky will be seen in Sam Bahadur. The film is a biopic based on the life of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw. The film is helmed by Meghna Gulzar. Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra.

Also Read|PICS: Katrina Kaif hugs Vicky Kaushal as she drops him at the airport after their first New Year celebrations