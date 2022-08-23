Vicky Kaushal kicks off his work as he jams to Diljit Dosanjh's 'Koka'; WATCH

Vicky Kaushal is one of the most promising and skilled actors among a current lot of stars in Bollywood. The actor has proved his mettle time and again on the big screen with his roles in films like Uri: The Surgical Strike, Raazi, Manmarziyaaan, Sanju, and Sardar Udham. Apart from impressing fans and critics with his acts on celluloid, Vicky also keeps his followers on social media entertained with his pictures and videos. Vicky has once again given his fans a reason to be awestruck as a few hours back, he shared a new video while jamming to Diljit Dosanjh's new song, Koka.

Vicky Kaushal's love for Punjabi music is not hidden from anyone. The actor has often been seen grooving and showing his moves to various Punjabi songs. This time, the actor took to his Instagram story while travelling out in the city and jamming to Diljit's latest song. While sitting in his car, Vicky recorded himself as he lip-synced the lyrics. The actor is seen donning a shirt and with it, Vicky is seen sporting a cool pair of sunglasses and a cap. The actor seemed to be pumped up to shoot for the day.

Check out Vicky Kaushal's VIDEO:

A few days back, Pinkvilla exclusively reported that Vicky is in talks with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 director Anees Bazmee for a film. The source said: “Vicky and Anees bhai have known each other for a while, and have been wanting to collaborate with each other. They recently even met at an award function and discussed the possibility further. They have an idea for the story, but they are yet to finalise the exact subject. However, they are keen to work together and will decide on a subject soon."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vicky Kaushal will be seen next in Govinda Naam Mera, Laxman Utekar’s film with Sara Ali Khan and Sam Bahadur.

ALSO READ: From first meet to fights: 5 things Vicky Kaushal said about Katrina Kaif on Koffee With Karan 7