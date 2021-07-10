Vicky Kaushal kicks off Saturday with an early workout session, gives us a glimpse of his gym; PHOTO

Actor Vicky Kaushal took to social media to drop a sneak peek of his early morning workout session. The actor is hard at work as he prepares for his film, The Immortal Ashwatthama.

Actor Vicky Kaushal is all set to be seen as a superhero in The Immortal Ashwatthama and to prepare for his role, he is hard at work at the gym. Often, Vicky is snapped as he goes in and out of his gym. Lately, the actor has been sharing several photos and videos of his workout on social media and each of it has been inspiring for his fans. Now, on Saturday, Vicky, once again, kicked off his day early with a workout session and offered a glimpse of it on social media.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Vicky shared a photo of his workout session at the gym. In the picture, we could see the actor clad in a pair of shorts with a tee. He teamed it up with sneakers and a cap to complete his gym look. Vicky clicked a photo while standing in front of the mirror and while doing so, he offered fans a glimpse of his gym. One could catch a glimpse of all the equipment behind the actor as he geared up to sweat it out. The time stamp on the photo was 5:45 AM.

Meanwhile, recently, Vicky shared a video of himself nailing a heavyweight deadlift at the gym with his trainer. After he nailed the lift, the actor celebrated in style. Sharing the video, Vicky wrote, "After a slow post-covid recovery we finally managed to hit a new personal record with deadlifts. So ya, we were happy boys in the park this morning!" The actor recently bought himself a luxury pair of wheels and shared a glimpse of it on social media as well.

On the work front, he is gearing up to play the lead in The Immortal Ashwatthama. Reportedly, the film also stars Sara Ali Khan. It is helmed by Aditya Dhar. Besides this, Vicky will be seen in Sam Bahadur with director Meghna Gulzar and Sardar Udham Singh with director Shoojit Sircar.

