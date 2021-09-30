Vicky Kaushal lauds Shoojit Sircar’s direction in ‘Sardar Udham’, hails him as ‘The Master’

The much-awaited OTT release of the biographical film, Sardar Udham is just around the corner and the lead actor of the film, Vicky Kaushal is leaving no stone unturned to brace fans for its premiere. While doing the same, on Thursday evening, the Raazi actor took to Instagram to laud his director Shoojit Sircar in a heart-warming post.

Ahead of the film’s release, it seems that the duo attended a media event together for the promotion of their upcoming film. Sharing a candid photo from the event, Vicky Kaushal went on to hail the exceptional direction given to Sardar Udham by filmmaker Shoojit Sircar. While sharing the sweet tribute, Vicky also hailed Shoojit as ‘the master’. He wrote, “So fortunate to be a part of his vision. The Master- @shoojitsircar ! #SardarUdham #SardarUdhamOnPrime | Oct 16.”

In the candid photo, fans can see Vicky and Shoojit standing side by side on a stage as they share a contagious smile for the camera. While Vicky has opted for a stylish grey ensemble, on the other hand, even Shoojit Sircar looks dapper in a matching blazer. It appears that the filmmaker was explaining something when the candid photo was clicked. In another post, Vicky also revealed that he is extremely happy to ‘follow the lead’ of Shoojit Sircar.

Take a look at the posts below:

The Uri actor on Tuesday, released an intriguing teaser of his upcoming biographical film Sardar Udham. Donning a rugged bearded look with a white turban, the clip features a slew of newspaper reports on the life of the revolutionary freedom fighter. While sharing the clip, Vicky stated, “His name etched in our history, his mission shook the entire nation. It's an incredible honour to step into the shoes of Sardar Udham Singh. Watch #SardarUdhamOnPrime, Oct 16.”

In other news, media reports also recently claimed that Vicky Kaushal will now team up with Sara Ali Khan for Luka Chuppi fame director Laxman Utekar’s next romantic comedy flick. Latest buzz also has it that the movie will be bankrolled under the Dinesh Vijan production banner. However, an official confirmation from the makers is yet awaited.

