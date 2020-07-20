Vicky Kaushal leaves the internet swooning with a shirtless throwback pic from the gym; Says ‘I miss machines’

Vicky Kaushal took to social media to drop a shirtless workout photo from his gymming sessions prior to lockdown. The Raazi star expressed that he was missing his workout sessions.

It has been a while since the COVID 19 lockdown has been in force and many Bollywood stars too have been spending time at home. Owing to the risks, some of the gyms have not yet been opened up and many Bollywood stars who are fitness lovers have been missing their workout sessions. Speaking of this, Vicky Kaushal has been spending time at home with his family amid the lockdown. The Raazi star has been extremely active on social media and keeps sharing what he is upto at home.

On Monday, however, it seemed that Vicky was missing his workout sessions at the gym as he shared a throwback photo from his previous workout sessions. In a photo that Vicky shared, we can see the Raazi star in a black pair of shorts with a cap. However, he can be seen flaunting his toned abs and ripped muscles. The handsome star could be seen looking at himself in the mirror of the gym. However, looking at his own photo, Vicky was reminded of the workout session.

Vicky shared the photo and wrote, “I miss machines. #majormissingmonday.” The handsome star’s photo left fans in awe. Many took to the comment section and were awestruck on seeing the star’s toned physique. Many celebs too loved Vicky’s tough avatar.

Here is Vicky Kaushal’s photo:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vicky was last seen in Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship. He grappled with the horror genre for the first time and managed to impress the audience. Now, he will be seen in the Shaheed Udham Singh biopic directed by Shoojit Sircar. The film is slated to release on January 15, 2021. Apart from this, Vicky also has ’s Takht and The Immortal Ashwatthama.

