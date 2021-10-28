Vicky Kaushal led Sam Bahadur’s shooting gets shifted to 2022: Report

Vicky Kaushal has been hogging headlines for several reasons currently mainly because of his wedding rumors with Katrina Kaif. Pinkvilla has confirmed that the wedding along with other functions will take place on 7, 8 & 9 December. According to a recent report by ETimes, Vicky Kaushal led ‘Sam Bahadur’ is based on the life of war veteran Sam Manekshaw has been pushed to 2022. The film was initially supposed to roll production in 2021 but due to the demanding production modalities of the film, the film has been pushed to 2022 though the month has not been specified.

Sam Bahadur is directed by Meghna Gulzar, who has previously directed Vicky in Alia Bhatt led ‘Raazi’. A source spoke to ETimes about Sam Bahadur and said, “Ronnie and Meghna have firmly decided that they will go ahead with it after everything has been put in place. That's going to take a few months from now". Vicky Kaushal led ‘The Immortal Ashwatthama’ which is also being produced by Ronnie has been delayed indefinitely. During a media interaction with Film Companion, Vicky mentioned that the film has been put on the back burner due to practical reasons but has not been shelved permanently.

On the subject of Vicky and Katrina’s wedding, ETimes reports that Katrina and Vicky will tie the nuptial knot at Six Senses Fort Barwara, a resort in Sawai Madhopur, located just 30 minutes away from Ranthambore National Park in Rajasthan. It is also being reported that the wedding will take place in the first week of December.

