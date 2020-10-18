Vicky Kaushal lights up our Sunday as he looks radiant in a brand new 'self timer selfie'; Check It Out

Donning a crisp white shirt, Vicky Kaushal was all about self love as he shared a radiant new selfie on the gram. Check it out below.

Vicky Kaushal's sun kissed photos and gym workout pictures may be a rage on his social media but the actor sent his fans into a meltdown on early Sunday morning as he shared a brand new selfie. The actor also had his wordplay game going strong and left us wondering if he is an early riser. Well, we guess the photo and caption was proof enough. Taking to Instagram, Vicky shared a 'self-timer selfie' which left fans love struck.

In the picture, the actor can be seen donning a crisp white shirt. As he kept his phone's camera on self-timer, the 'Manmarziyaan' actor propped himself up on a chair and struck a pose. Vicky's radiant skin is unmissable as he looked straight at the camera. Vicky was all about self love as he shared the picture and captioned it, "Cell se li gayi safed shirt mein self-timer par self ki savver-time ki selfie."

Check out Vicky Kaushal's latest photo below:

The actor in the last few weeks has faced some heat on social media after 's 2019 viral party video came under the NCB's scanner. However, no massive development has taken place on that front.

On the work front, Vicky Kaushal will next be seen in Sardar Udham Singh as field marshal Sam Manekshaw. He was seen earlier this year in the horror flick Bhoot which failed to make much noise at the box office. And as for his love life, Vicky is rumoured to be dating . Although they haven’t made an official announcement, their social media PDA and frequents hangouts together speak volumes about their love affair getting stronger by the day.

