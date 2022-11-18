Vicky Kaushal lives every fan's dream as he swoons over ‘chand ka tukda’ Madhuri Dixit; Watch

Vicky Kaushal is one of the most loved actors of the current generation. Fans love to see him on the silver screen. The actor has been grabbing all the limelight for his upcoming film Govinda Naam Mera. Today, fresh posters of the film was released along with the release date and fans are going gaga over it. The film has already created a lot of buzz and today the actor has taken to his Instagram handle to share a fun video with Madhuri Dixit and we bet you would not be able to take your eyes off them. Vicky Kaushal and Madhuri Dixit’s dance video

In the video, we can see Vicky Kaushal dressed in an all-white attire. He is wearing a white coat over white trousers and an abstract print shirt. The actor left his front buttons open and wore sunglasses. The video begins with a gorgeous Madhuri Dixit looking stunning in a baby pink-colored blingy traditional outfit standing and smiling towards the camera. Vicky casually enters the frame and can be seen lip-syncing the old classic ‘mere samne wali khidki mein’. Their chemistry looks sizzling and we cannot wait to see them share the screen space. Check out the video:

Vicky Kaushal’s work front Meanwhile, on the work front, Vicky Kaushal will be seen next in Govinda Naam Mera with Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar in the lead. The actor also has Laxman Utekar’s yet-to-be-titled film with Sara Ali Khan, Sam Bahadur and Anand Tiwari's untitled movie.

