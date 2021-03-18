  1. Home
Vicky Kaushal is 'Loading' his beefed up biceps in latest PHOTO; Gives us major fitspiration

Vicky Kaushal has taken to his social media handle to share a stunning picture of him wherein he can be seen flaunting his bulked-up biceps.
35453 reads Mumbai Updated: March 19, 2021 04:27 pm
Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal is an active social media user. He enjoys a massive fan following on social media. Vicky often shares stunning pictures and videos of him to keep his fans updated and entertained. Now recently, he has again taken to his social media handle to share a wonderful picture of him wherein he can be seen sitting on the ground with his hand over his head. The Masaan actor is looking quite exhausted after an intense workout session in the picture.

In the picture, Vicky can be seen sporting a grey t-shirt and grey track pants paired with a black cap. He can be also seen flaunting his beefed-up biceps in the picture. Currently, the actor is prepping up for the character of his upcoming film The Immortal Ashwatthama. Reportedly, he will be seen in a bulked-up avatar in the film and thus, he going through rigorous training almost daily. Now while sharing the latest picture, Vicky wrote, “Loading...”

Take a look at Vicky Kaushal’s latest post here:

Meanwhile, according to Filmfare reports, Vicky’s film The Immortal Ashwatthama will go on floors by the end of this year. The actor will start shooting in December; however, he will prep for his role throughout the year to ace his role in the project. Apart from Vicky, Sara Ali Khan will also star as the leading lady in the film. And the actress will start training for the film from mid-April. Helmed by Aditya Dhar and it is produced by Ronnie Screwala.

Apart from this, Vicky will be also seen in Sardar Udham Singh, Karan Johar’s period drama, Takht and Sam Manekshaw’s biopic.

Also Read: Vicky Kaushal starrer The Immortal Ashwatthama to go on floors on this DATE; Reveals source

