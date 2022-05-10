Vicky Kaushal to shoot for Govinda Naam Mera’s song after his NY trip with Katrina Kaif?

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif blessed our feeds yesterday with some lovey dovey pics of them from New York. These two lovebirds are having a gala time there with each other and it is evident from their smiles in the picture. As we all know Vicky is shooting for Shashank Khaitan's Govinda Naam Mera currently. The shoot is yet to be wrapped up and the URI: The Surgical Strike actor will get back on the sets the moment he returns to the bay.

According to reports in Mid Day, after Vicky Kaushal returns, he is expected to film the song from Govinda Naam Mera thus marking the completion of Shashank Khaitan’s comedy that also stars Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar in a pivotal role. Reportedly a massive set is being built at Chitrakoot ground in Andheri for the shooting of the song. A source close to the shoot has revealed that the actor is really looking forward to this dance number as he has hardly gotten a chance to showcase his dancing skills on screen. If all goes as planned, Vicky will hit the dance floor on June 3, following a few days of rehearsals.

Meanwhile, talking about the film the first look of Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar has already created a hype. Govinda Naam Mera is a fun take on a love triangle that sees Pednekar as Kaushal’s on-screen wife and Kiara Advani as his girlfriend. The Karan Johar production was announced last November.

Apart from this Vicky also has Laxman Utekar's yet-to-be-titled film that also stars Sara Ali Khan, an untitled film with Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk, Sam Bahadur and Govinda Naam Mera lined up ahead of him.

ALSO READ: Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal give their fans ‘sugar rush’ on a Monday morning with latest PICS