Vicky Kaushal looks dapper in black suit; Kiara Advani rocks a yellow slit gown at award show; PICS

Vicky Kaushal and Kiara Advani were papped at the star-studded Hello! Hall Of Fame Awards 2022 tonight. Several Bollywood celebrities were seen gracing the red-carpet event, as they arrived in their fashionable best. Joining them were Vicky and Kiara, who did not disappoint the fashion police either.

Vicky Kaushal has emerged to be one of the most popular actors in the current generation of Bollywood stars. Ever since his debut in the 2015 film Masaan, Vicky has delivered several impressive performances on the silver screen, in films like Raazi, Sanju, and recently, in Sardar Udham. The actor has an ever-growing fanbase on his social media space, who actively engage with his posts on Instagram. Tonight, Vicky was seen posing in a black suit as he arrived at the awards show. Needless to say, he looked quite sharp and alluring.

Kiara Advani was also spotted at the event. The actress soared the temperature as she donned a backless shimmery yellow gown. The thigh-high slit detailing at the side of the dress accentuated it even further. The MS Dhoni: The Untold Story actress styled her hair in a high braided ponytail, and her glam makeup look looked nothing less than flawless. Kiara struck several poses as the paparazzi clicked her from a distance.

Take a look at Vicky Kaushal and Kiara Advani’s pictures:

On the work front, Vicky and Kiara will be seen sharing screen space in Shashank Khaitan’s Govinda Naam Mera alongside Bhumi Pednekar. Apart from this, Vicky will be seen opposite Sara Ali Khan in Laxman Utekar’s next. He also has Meghna Gulzar’s Sam Bahadur in the pipeline.

Kiara Advani, on the other hand, will soon be seen in Jug Jugg Jeeyo alongside Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor, and Neetu Kapoor. She also has Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 opposite Kartik Aaryan in her kitty.

