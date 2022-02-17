Vicky Kaushal looks dapper as he dresses up like a magician; Angad Bedi says 'Kithe challe jadugaar'

Vicky Kaushal just mesmerized the internet with new monochromatic pictures where he has donned the hat of a magician. Vicky Kaushal is emerging to be one of the most popular and successful actors in the current generation of Bollywood actors. Vicky has time and again proved his acting mettle with his performances in films like Masaan, URI, and Sardar Udham. He keeps quite an active presence on social media, where he treats fans to glimpses of his personal and professional life every now and then. Speaking of which, a few moments back, Vicky yet again took to his Instagram space and posted a few pictures and you shouldn’t miss them!

Some time back, Vicky took to the photo-and-video sharing application and posted a slew of pictures looking sharp as a magician. In the black-and-white pictures, the actor can be seen dressed in a suit and sunglasses. He also wore a magician’s hat as he held a magician’s stick. Sharing these pictures, Vicky captioned the post with two apt emoticons including a magician’s hat and sparkle.

As soon as he shared the post on the ‘gram, it was flooded with a lot of likes and comments. Amid many love-filled reactions from fans, was a comment from his friend and actor Angad Bedi, which read, “Kithe challe jadugaar ji @vickykaushal09”. Vicky’s brother and actor Sunny Kaushal also left a comment that said, “Arey bhaisaab (fire emojis)”.

Take a look at Vicky’s post:

On the work front, Vicky was last seen in Shoojit Sircar’s Sardar Udham which earned him a lot of praise and acclaim for his performance as the unsung revolutionary hero in Indian Independence. He will now be seen in Laxman Utekar’s yet-to-be-named film and Meghna Gulzar’s Sam Bahadur.

