Vicky Kaushal looks dapper as he returns from Abu Dhabi in time for Diwali; WATCH

After enjoying the golden sights of the sand in Abu Dhabi, Vicky Kaushal has now returned to Mumbai on Tuesday. The Sardar Udham star had been dropping glimpses from his Abu Dhabi trip on his social media handle over the past few days and fans had been loving it. Now, he has made his way back to Mumbai in time for the upcoming festival of lights, Diwali. The URI actor managed to make heads turn with his comfy yet stylish airport look.

In the video, as Vicky Kaushal stepped out of the airport, paps caught up with him and greeted him. The URI actor also obliged them with photos. The paps also wished him 'Happy Diwali' while he was walking towards his car and Vicky graciously returned the wishes. He is seen clad in cool beige cargo pants with a white tee and a green zipper hoodie. Vicky also maintained his distance from paps and was seen wearing a mask as he left the airport.

Meanwhile, Vicky has been in the headlines lately due to reports of his and Katrina Kaif's rumoured December wedding. As per reports, Vicky is all set to tie the knot with Sooryavanshi actress in a ceremony between December 7 to 9. While the actor has not yet confirmed the reports, Katrina has come out and denied rumours of her wedding. Nevertheless, fans of Vicky and Katrina have been excited with the reports of their wedding. The two have been rumoured to be dating for a while now.

On the work front, Vicky will be seen next in Mr Lele with Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar. The actor also has a film with Manushi Chhillar. The film is yet to get a title.

