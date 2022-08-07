Vicky Kaushal looks sharp in white shirt and ripped jeans as he gets spotted in the city; PICS

Vicky Kaushal is one of the most promising and skilled actors among a current lot of stars in Bollywood. From Masaan, Manmarziyaaan, Sanju, and Raazi to Sardar Udham, the actor has proved that he can pull off any role. He has won several hearts with his performance and we believe the actor has an understated sense of style as well! Vicky enjoys a massive fan following and his fans wait for his pictures to go out in the public domain.

Just a few hours ago, the actor was spotted in the city, looking all handsome and suave. Vicky kept it simple in a crisp white shirt that he paired with distressed blue jeans. He was seen stepping out of his car and later, he stopped by to pose for the cameras as he acknowledged the presence of the paparazzi. Vicky added a navy blue coloured cap and wore slides to complete his look. While Vicky is in Mumbai, wifey Katrina Kaif was spotted at the Mumbai airport as she jetted off to an unknown location donning a denim-on-denim look.

Check out Vicky Kaushal's PICS:

Meanwhile, it is reported that Vicky will be gracing the 'Koffee couch' of Karan Johar's chat show, Koffee With Karan 7 with Sidharth Malhotra, reported News18. However, an official confirmation is yet to be made.

On the work front, Vicky Kaushal has an interesting line-up of films. The actor will be seen next in Govinda Naam Mera with Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani. Apart from this, he also has Laxman Utekar’s yet-to-be-titled film with Sara Ali Khan. Next, Vicky will feature in Meghna Gulzar’s Sam Bahadur, alongside Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra, which is based on the life of India's first Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw. Vicky also has Anand Tiwari's yet-to-be-titled movie with Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk in the lead.

