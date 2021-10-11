Vicky Kaushal looks like the spitting image of Sardar Udham in THIS pic, leaves Ayushmann Khurrana stunned

The much-awaited OTT release of the biographical film, Sardar Udham is just around the corner and the lead actor of the film, Vicky Kaushal is leaving no stone unturned to brace fans for its premiere. On Monday, October 11, the actor took to social media to share a stunning monochrome behind-the-scenes still from the upcoming film, leaving fans astonished. In the collage photo, Vicky can be seen imitating real Sardar Udham who appears in half frame making rotis at an event.

The recreated photo has caused tremendous buzz online over Vicky Kaushal’s uncanny similarity with the revolutionary freedom fighter. While sharing the picture, Vicky Kaushal said, “1938, Shepherd's Bush Gurudwara, London. Udham Singh (left) at langar seva. On the right, the meticulous craftsmanship of Shoojit da and team in recreating the moment for #SardarUdham.” Along with the post, the actor also lauded the beautiful direction of Shoojit Sircar for bringing the character live on celluloid.

Take a look at the post below:

As soon as the picture was shared online, it received tremendous love from fans and followers. However, when the photo caught the attention of actor Ayushmann Khurrana, he was left completely stunned. Without wasting any time, he quickly responded to the post by dropping “wow” in the comment section. Many followers also added that they got goosebumps upon seeing the post.

Previously, while sharing an intriguing poster of the film, Vicky Kaushal said, “His name etched in our history, his mission shook the entire nation. It's an incredible honour to step into the shoes of Sardar Udham Singh. Watch #SardarUdhamOnPrime, Oct 16.” In other news, media reports also recently claimed that Vicky Kaushal will now team up with Sara Ali Khan for Luka Chuppi fame director Laxman Utekar’s next romantic comedy flick. Latest buzz also has it that the movie will be bankrolled under the Dinesh Vijan production banner. However, an official confirmation from the makers is yet awaited.

