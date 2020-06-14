Vicky Kaushal is in 'love' with a quirky artwork of him and brother Sunny Kaushal made by a fan; See Pic

As the Coronavirus Pandemic has adversely hit the world including India, everyone has remained confined in their homes and resorted to social distancing. Due to the lockdown, everyone has become more active on social media. From scrolling posts to uploading pictures and videos, everyone has their social media game on point. Talking about Vicky Kaushal, the actor is spending his quarantine period with his brother Sunny Kaushal at home. From flipping eggs to turning a hairstylist, the Kaushal brothers are giving major sibling goals.

Recently, Vicky shared an amazing artwork made by one of his fans. In the photo shared, we can see Vicky looking charming donning a yellow coloured printed kurta whereas his brother Sunny looks handsome donning a blue coloured printed kurta with a colourful background. The Kaushal brothers look dashing in this artwork and give major sibling goals. The Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship actor has also given credit to the person who has made this beautiful picture of the Kaushal brothers. Sharing the picture, Vicky wrote, "लव दिस आर्टवर्क! (Love this artwork)"

Meanwhile, recently, Vicky dropped an old photo from his college days that gives us a glimpse into the actor’s goofy side. In the picture, we can see a much younger Vicky clad in a shirt. However, it was Vicky’s oversized glasses in the photo that added a dash of goofiness to his click.

On the work front, Vicky was currently gearing up for ’s Takht with , , Kareena Kapoor Khan, Bhumi Pednekar, Janhvi Kapoor and Anil Kapoor before the lockdown. The film was supposed to go on floors soon. However, owing to lockdown, the start of shooting has been delayed. As per reports, Takht's shooting will soon begin. It is slated to release on Christmas 2021. Apart from this, Vicky will also be seen in Shaheed Udham Singh biopic which will release on January 15, 2021.