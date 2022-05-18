Vicky Kaushal makes an adorable new fan at the airport and the PICS will melt your heart

Vicky Kaushal just returned to Mumbai after spending some quality time with Katrina Kaif on their New York vacation. This evening, the actor was photographed as he landed at the city airport. In the last few years since his debut, Vicky has made millions of fans because of his acting mettle, devilishly handsome looks, and charisma. Speaking of which, tonight, he made an adorable new fan at the airport, and probably his youngest too, and you should not miss the pictures!

As Vicky Kaushal landed at the Mumbai airport, he was photographed by the paparazzi. The actor was seen dressed in stylish casuals featuring a black hoodie, a pair of grey trousers, a black cap, and white sneakers. While he obliged the media personnel with photos, he was also greeted by some fans. Two ladies approached Vicky for selfies and one of them was carrying an adorable baby in her arms. Vicky could not stop but smile at and interact with the little one, who seemed to be in awe of the actor. Vicky can also be seen caressing his cheeks with love. The actor’s adorable scenes with the little baby are truly heart-warming. He obliged the fans with photos as well.

Vicky Kaushal’s PICS with an adorable young fan:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vicky Kaushal was last seen in Shoojit Sircar’s Sardar Udham. He now has a few interesting projects in the pipeline. He will feature with Sara Ali Khan in Laxman Utekar’s next. Apart from this, he will also be seen with Tripti Dimri and Ammy Virk in Anand Tiwari’s romantic comedy. Vicky also has Govinda Naam Mera with Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani in the pipeline. Apart from this, he also has Meghna Gulzar’s Sam Bahadur.

