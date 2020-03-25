Vicky Kaushal makes the most of his self quarantine period gazing at the sky amid Coronavirus crisis; See PIC

Vicky Kaushal is making the most of his self-quarantine period enjoying the view of the beautiful sky from his balcony. Check out his latest Instagram post.

As the Coronavirus Pandemic has adversely hit the world including India, everyone has remained confined in their homes and resorted to social distancing. The good part is that social media is being used as a medium to spread messages thereby making people aware of the dangers of this deadly virus and the precautionary measures that can be followed to avoid it. All civilians, Bollywood celebs, sports personalities, politicians and intellectuals alike have obliged with the lockdown that has been imposed in the country.

In the midst of all this, Vicky Kaushal has shared a picture on his Instagram handle in which he can be seen making the most of his self-quarantine period. The Uri actor has shared a picture on his Instagram handle in which he can be seen enjoying the view of the beautiful sky from his balcony amid the quarantine period. Clad in a black t-shirt and flaunting a blue cap, Vicky looks dapper as usual.

Check out Vicky Kaushal’s Instagram post below:

However, the Sardar Udham Singh actor has highlighted a few important points related to social distancing in his caption. If we can brief this up in a single line, Vicky has urged his fans to enjoy the outside world’s view from their respective windows. He has also requested them not to out someone’s life in danger by loitering outside in this crucial period. On the work front, the actor was last seen in the horror flick titled Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship.

Credits :Instagram

